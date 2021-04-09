Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 162,832 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.18% of Biogen worth $68,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.55.

Shares of BIIB opened at $265.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

