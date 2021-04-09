BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 1,537 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $121,130.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $90,110.30.
- On Thursday, March 18th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $102,010.92.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.07. 760,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.87.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
