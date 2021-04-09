BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $885.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,127,000 after buying an additional 89,245 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 175.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 243.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 64,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

