Bismuth Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,395.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $5,395.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009229 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000724 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,596,820 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

