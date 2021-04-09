Bitball Treasure Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $459,818.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for about $81.46 or 0.00139550 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $36.66 million and $459,818.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

