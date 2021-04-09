Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0210

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $760,148.91 and approximately $571.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,315.79 or 1.00076842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.76 or 0.00456073 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.52 or 0.00328665 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.46 or 0.00779908 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00114251 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004235 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,233,773 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.