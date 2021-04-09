Bitcloud Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $998,740.63 and approximately $285.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,589.65 or 0.99869993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00036332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.51 or 0.00461095 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.47 or 0.00322956 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.01 or 0.00787521 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00101375 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,228,796 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

