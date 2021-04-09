BitCoal Market Capitalization Achieves $13,094.67 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $13,094.67 and approximately $11.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.16 or 0.00471091 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 83% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

