Bitcoin 2 Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,499.00 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $16.59 million and $4,499.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001640 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.