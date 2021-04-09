Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.49 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 47.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $2,730.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.