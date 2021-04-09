Bitcoin Cash ABC Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.16 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for about $38.33 or 0.00065315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $711.91 million and $16.16 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,685.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $641.37 or 0.01092891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.28 or 0.00423068 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.