Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $636.78 on Top Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $636.78 or 0.01092601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $11.91 billion and approximately $2.60 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,281.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.13 or 0.00444627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00063569 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,703,575 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

