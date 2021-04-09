Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 152.1% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $246.13 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 152.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $108.84 or 0.00186977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.94 or 0.00334878 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00123826 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001757 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

