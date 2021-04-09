Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $533.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 36.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $215,029.43 and $533.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 164.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

