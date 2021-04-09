Bitcoin Interest Trading 96.3% Higher This Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 102% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $235,725.85 and $11.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 96.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.23 or 0.00335600 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00183474 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00124254 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001642 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.