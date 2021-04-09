Bitcoin Private One Day Volume Reaches $3,719.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 57.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001757 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 136.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $4.97 million and $3,719.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00334274 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.12 or 0.00183021 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00124626 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

