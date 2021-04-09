Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.97 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 109.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 178.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $5,595.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.66 or 0.00330943 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.33 or 0.00184169 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00126419 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 105.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

