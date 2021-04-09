Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Market Cap Hits $534.87 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $50.41 or 0.00086240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 48.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $534.87 million and approximately $44.53 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,609,987 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

