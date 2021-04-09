Bitcoin Zero Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $106,965.44 and approximately $46.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00306505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.24 or 0.00764426 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,970.72 or 1.01246502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.05 or 0.00753802 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

