BitcoinPoS Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $2.66 or 0.00004549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $11.27 million and $7,616.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,452,431 coins and its circulating supply is 4,240,977 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.