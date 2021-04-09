Bitcoinus Reaches Market Capitalization of $125,238.87 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $125,238.87 and approximately $6,453.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,435.52 or 0.99929349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00036377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00104925 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001201 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005475 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.