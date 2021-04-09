BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.71 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.71 million and $16,958.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.33 or 0.00331917 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.00184438 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00123677 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001762 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,162,184,555 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

