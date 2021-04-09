Bitgear Price Tops $0.0343 on Major Exchanges (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Bitgear has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Bitgear has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $21,752.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00296522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.47 or 0.00766411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,436.79 or 1.00311851 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.79 or 0.00729192 BTC.

Bitgear Coin Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,493,647 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

