BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $131,423.58 and approximately $68,118.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004593 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.65 or 0.00914629 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017290 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.