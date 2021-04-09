BitMax Token Trading 35.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00054609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00085034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.45 or 0.00620460 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00038720 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

