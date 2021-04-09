Bitradio Achieves Market Capitalization of $86,901.85 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $86,901.85 and approximately $69.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 63.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00027289 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 83% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,877,272 coins and its circulating supply is 9,877,267 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

