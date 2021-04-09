Bitradio (BRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $40.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $103,608.15 and $40.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 75.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,877,683 coins and its circulating supply is 9,877,679 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

