BitRewards (BIT) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 62.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One BitRewards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $171,854.07 and approximately $26.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitRewards has traded up 115.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitRewards alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00035780 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001261 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003036 BTC.

BitRewards Coin Profile

BitRewards (BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitRewards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRewards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.