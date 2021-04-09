Bitrue Coin Hits Market Cap of $38.73 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $38.73 million and $10.77 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00054209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00021954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00085411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.47 or 0.00619784 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00041120 BTC.

Bitrue Coin is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

