BitSend (BSD) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, BitSend has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $160,037.38 and approximately $63.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.66 or 0.00456370 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005605 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028996 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.52 or 0.04499926 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,550,650 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

