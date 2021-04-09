BitTorrent Hits Market Cap of $5.91 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $5.91 billion and $1.65 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00026804 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005108 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000121 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.