BitWhite (BTW) 1-Day Volume Hits $159,245.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. BitWhite has a total market cap of $140,515.21 and approximately $159,245.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitWhite has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000887 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

