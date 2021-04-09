Bitzeny Market Capitalization Tops $176,283.65 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $176,283.65 and approximately $281.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.88 or 0.00379050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002298 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

