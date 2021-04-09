BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $847.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $437.00 to $847.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.91.

NYSE:BLK opened at $800.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $726.65 and a 200-day moving average of $689.74. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $440.00 and a 52 week high of $802.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

