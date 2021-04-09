Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.37

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.37 and traded as high as $16.20. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 86,318 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

