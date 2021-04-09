Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.37

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.37 and traded as high as $16.20. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 86,318 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
