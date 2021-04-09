BLink (BLINK) Hits Market Cap of $56.31 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BLink has traded up 790.9% against the U.S. dollar. BLink has a market capitalization of $56.31 million and $9.63 million worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,345,886 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

