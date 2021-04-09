Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Down 6.4%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.93 and last traded at $42.95. Approximately 31,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,754,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLNK shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.04 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,250,775.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,981 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,572.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 1,018.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207,840 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

