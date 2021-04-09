BLOCKv (VEE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $546,358.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $19.76 million and $546,358.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

