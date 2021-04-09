Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 70,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.34% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $22,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

BLMN stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

