Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 17,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 26,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56.

Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, March 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, April 30th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

