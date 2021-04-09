B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $543.63

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 543.63 ($7.10) and traded as high as GBX 548.20 ($7.16). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 546.20 ($7.14), with a volume of 1,251,916 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 492 ($6.43).

The stock has a market cap of £5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 20.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 543.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 518.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

