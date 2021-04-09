BMO Capital Markets Boosts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$41.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

IGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Desjardins lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.40.

IGM stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$39.43. 176,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,259. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.66. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$24.01 and a one year high of C$39.96. The company has a market cap of C$9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.0238504 earnings per share for the current year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

