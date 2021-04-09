BMO Capital Markets Raises IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to $41.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s current price.

IGIFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGIFF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.51. 2,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. IGM Financial has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $32.63.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.