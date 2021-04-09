BNP Paribas Lowers Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) to Underperform

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETCMY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

ETCMY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.