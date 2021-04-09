Bob’s Repair (BOB) 1-Day Volume Hits $46,278.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $46,278.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00054176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00085437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.14 or 0.00622425 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00040785 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

