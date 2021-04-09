Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report $59.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.85 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $59.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $246.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $253.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $276.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $8,965,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 423,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 127,641 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 432,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 113,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 107,557 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.60 million, a PE ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $15.92.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

