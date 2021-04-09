Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after buying an additional 255,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $32,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.