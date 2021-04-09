Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Gap Up to $24.98

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.98, but opened at $25.54. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 1,503 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 350,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Engleman purchased 200,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

