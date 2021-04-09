BOLT (BOLT) Hits Market Cap of $17.04 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $17.04 million and $456,397.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00055022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00087381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.41 or 0.00623636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00040450 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

