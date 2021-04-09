BOLT (BOLT) Price Down 15.1% This Week

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $17.14 million and approximately $577,933.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00054764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00085684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.96 or 0.00623878 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00038144 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

